    Month of the Military Child - Grace

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2018

    Video by Tim Beckwith 

    Military Health System

    In celebration of Month of the Military Child, 13-year-old Grace talks about moving and how she finds opportunities to remember the good things about where she'd lived before.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2018
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 13:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    MilitaryChild
    MilitaryKids

