    TBI Awareness USMC Sgt Jorden Smith Pt.1

    03.17.2015

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    This represents a Taliban member. A lot of Taliban members that I saw alive and deceased. That pretty much even though PTSD is supposed to be, you supposed to in time get better, I've been dealing with it for about five years and I would say probably three those years, three and half of those years I really didn't think anything was wrong with me and coming to this clinic and specially with Jackie not to say like I'm wrong but there there's issues that I do deal with and things that plague an things that I see that others wouldn't really see. So when I get to map out things like this that kind of helps me get the why's not necessarily gonna be a miracle treatment but its things like art therapy and the work that Jackie does that kinda gives our lifes back. Pretty much it gives us like a path to get a better quality of life.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2015
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 12:26
    This work, TBI Awareness USMC Sgt Jorden Smith Pt.1, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DHA
    TBI Prevention

