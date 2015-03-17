TBI Awareness USMC Sgt Jorden Smith Pt.1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832661" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This represents a Taliban member. A lot of Taliban members that I saw alive and deceased. That pretty much even though PTSD is supposed to be, you supposed to in time get better, I've been dealing with it for about five years and I would say probably three those years, three and half of those years I really didn't think anything was wrong with me and coming to this clinic and specially with Jackie not to say like I'm wrong but there there's issues that I do deal with and things that plague an things that I see that others wouldn't really see. So when I get to map out things like this that kind of helps me get the why's not necessarily gonna be a miracle treatment but its things like art therapy and the work that Jackie does that kinda gives our lifes back. Pretty much it gives us like a path to get a better quality of life.