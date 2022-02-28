2022 Women's Air and Space Power Symposium: Warrior Braids

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MSgt. Jonathan Lind and his wife TSgt. Jocelyn Lind started the Warrior Braids Hair Regulation Revisions Team and worked with the Women's Initiatives Team (WIT). Based on their efforts, the Air Force hair regulation was altered to allow braids and ponytails for women while in uniform.



This regulation came into effect in Feb. of 2021. However, the fight didn't start there. In 2016, MSgt. Lind and his wife began looking into female hair regulations. They noticed widespread issues including lack of inclusivity associated with different hair types, hair loss and chronic headaches.

Now being highlighted in the 2022 Women's Air and Space Power Symposium, MSgt. Lind discusses this issue that affects so many women in service.