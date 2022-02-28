Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Women's Air and Space Power Symposium: Warrior Braids

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    MSgt. Jonathan Lind and his wife TSgt. Jocelyn Lind started the Warrior Braids Hair Regulation Revisions Team and worked with the Women's Initiatives Team (WIT). Based on their efforts, the Air Force hair regulation was altered to allow braids and ponytails for women while in uniform.

    This regulation came into effect in Feb. of 2021. However, the fight didn't start there. In 2016, MSgt. Lind and his wife began looking into female hair regulations. They noticed widespread issues including lack of inclusivity associated with different hair types, hair loss and chronic headaches.
    Now being highlighted in the 2022 Women's Air and Space Power Symposium, MSgt. Lind discusses this issue that affects so many women in service.

    This work, 2022 Women's Air and Space Power Symposium: Warrior Braids, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

