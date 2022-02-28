In honor of Black History Month, the Diversity & Inclusion Council highlights the Idaho Black History Museum. In this video the viewer can learn some historic facts of African American efforts in Idaho.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 12:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832656
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-RA633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108834199
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Diversity & Inclusion Council highlights Idaho Black History Museum, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
