Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TBI Awareness: The Benefits of Art Therapy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2015

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Military Health System

    Art therapist Jackie Biggs from the National Intrepid Center of Excellence clinic at Belvoir Hospital discusses why the creation of art is a great form of TBI treatment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2015
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 11:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832654
    VIRIN: 220228-O-AY809-659
    Filename: DOD_108834160
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TBI Awareness: The Benefits of Art Therapy, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    art therapy
    TBI Awareness
    weeklyvideos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT