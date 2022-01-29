98th Training Division hosts Best Warrior Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 98th Training Division competed in the Best Warrior Competition. The competition included everything from map reading to obstacle courses to a military board. A Soldier of the Year, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and a Drill Sergeant of the Year were selected at the end of the competition. The winners will go on to represent the 98th Training Division at the 108th Training Command's Best Warrior Competition in April at Fort Hunter Leggitt, California.