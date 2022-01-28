Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Benning Reserve Soldiers compete in Best Warrior Competition

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    98th Training Division -Initial Entry Training

    Soldiers from the 98th Training Division competed in the Best Warrior Competition. The competition included everything from map reading to obstacle courses to a military board. A Soldier of the Year, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and a Drill Sergeant of the Year were selected at the end of the competition. The winners will go on to represent the 98th Training Division at the 108th Training Command's Best Warrior Competition in April at Fort Hunter Leggitt, California.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832645
    VIRIN: 220128-A-ZG886-941
    Filename: DOD_108834003
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Benning Reserve Soldiers compete in Best Warrior Competition, by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    BWC

