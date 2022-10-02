Unity sharpens the spear

Spartan Warrior 22-2 takes place at Einsiedlerhof Air Station, Germany, Feb. 7-10, 2022. The exercise utilized the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Warfare Center’s robust simulation assets to introduce air and ground scenarios. The exercise included forces from Estonia, Lithuania, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom in addition to the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)
