    Unity sharpens the spear (B-roll)

    RP, GERMANY

    02.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Spartan Warrior 22-2 takes place at Einsiedlerhof Air Station, Germany, Feb. 7-10, 2022. The exercise utilized the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Warfare Center’s robust simulation assets to introduce air and ground scenarios. The exercise included forces from Estonia, Lithuania, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom in addition to the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 03:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832619
    VIRIN: 220210-F-TI641-1001
    Filename: DOD_108833719
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unity sharpens the spear (B-roll), by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Simulator
    Exercise
    Spartan Warrior
    Distributed Training Center
    5 CTS
    Sharpen the spear

