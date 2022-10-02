Unity sharpens the spear (B-roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spartan Warrior 22-2 takes place at Einsiedlerhof Air Station, Germany, Feb. 7-10, 2022. The exercise utilized the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Warfare Center’s robust simulation assets to introduce air and ground scenarios. The exercise included forces from Estonia, Lithuania, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom in addition to the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)