Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Airborne Brigade elements deploy from Aviano, Italy (B-ROLL)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.24.2022

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, deployed to Latvia Feb. 23-24, 2022, to demonstrate United States' commitment to our NATO Allies and bolster defensive capabilities. This repositioning serves to assure our Allies and partners of our rock solid commitment to NATO in the face of current events. The 173d has conducted military exercises with Latvian forces in the past and look forward to operating with them again. (U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 02:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832618
    VIRIN: 220224-A-YG900-0001
    Filename: DOD_108833691
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade elements deploy from Aviano, Italy (B-ROLL), by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    TrainingDoneRight
    europeansupport2022
    StrongTogetner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT