173rd Airborne Brigade elements deploy from Aviano, Italy (B-ROLL)

Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, deployed to Latvia Feb. 23-24, 2022, to demonstrate United States' commitment to our NATO Allies and bolster defensive capabilities. This repositioning serves to assure our Allies and partners of our rock solid commitment to NATO in the face of current events. The 173d has conducted military exercises with Latvian forces in the past and look forward to operating with them again. (U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)