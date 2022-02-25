Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea Military Academy: Sandhurst Competition, Training With US Army

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Aimee Nordin 

    AFN Humphreys

    Cadets of Korea Military Academy train with cadre members assigned to 8th United States Army to prepare for the upcoming Sandhurst Competition, February 2022. The official competition will take place at West Point in the spring of 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 23:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832609
    VIRIN: 220224-A-KQ073-717
    Filename: DOD_108833588
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea Military Academy: Sandhurst Competition, Training With US Army, by SGT Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th Army
    kma
    Korea Military Academy
    Sandhurst Competition

