    Inspector General vs. Evil Doctor

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Even the leaders of super villain organizations have to remain accountable. If you need to report issues with fraud, waste, or abuse in your organization, contact your local Inspector General's office.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 00:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 832608
    VIRIN: 220214-A-YC939-422
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108833574
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: 41, KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspector General vs. Evil Doctor, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gadget

    Doctor Claw

    reporting
    toxic leadership

