49th MP Brigade Change of Command 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832602" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 49th Military Police Brigade welcomes incoming Brigade Commander Lt. Col. Eric Sharyer and honors outgoing Brigade Commander Col. Marlena Decelle at the Sgt. 1st Class Lawson Memorial Armory in Fairfield, California January 29, 2022. With command and control of nearly 2,500 citizen-soldiers, the 49th MP Brigade is the largest brigade-sized unit in the California National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Stephens, 69th Public Affairs Detachment, CAANG)