    49th MP Brigade Change of Command 2022

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    The 49th Military Police Brigade welcomes incoming Brigade Commander Lt. Col. Eric Sharyer and honors outgoing Brigade Commander Col. Marlena Decelle at the Sgt. 1st Class Lawson Memorial Armory in Fairfield, California January 29, 2022. With command and control of nearly 2,500 citizen-soldiers, the 49th MP Brigade is the largest brigade-sized unit in the California National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Stephens, 69th Public Affairs Detachment, CAANG)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 22:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832602
    VIRIN: 220129-Z-XU624-627
    Filename: DOD_108833542
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    NGB
    California National Guard
    CA Guard
    CANG
    CA National Guard
    CA Strong

