Noncommissioned officers from the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity, Fort Polk, La., conducted an NCO Induction Ceremony for Soldiers assigned to Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital on February 23 at the Joint Readiness Training Center. Guest speaker retired Command Sgt. Maj. Keven Stuart’s inspiring words about leadership highlight the important role NCOs play in today’s Army.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 19:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832596
|VIRIN:
|220223-O-GR663-681
|Filename:
|DOD_108833375
|Length:
|00:09:10
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital NCO Induction February 2022, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
