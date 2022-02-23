Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital NCO Induction February 2022

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Noncommissioned officers from the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity, Fort Polk, La., conducted an NCO Induction Ceremony for Soldiers assigned to Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital on February 23 at the Joint Readiness Training Center. Guest speaker retired Command Sgt. Maj. Keven Stuart’s inspiring words about leadership highlight the important role NCOs play in today’s Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 19:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832596
    VIRIN: 220223-O-GR663-681
    Filename: DOD_108833375
    Length: 00:09:10
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital NCO Induction February 2022, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

