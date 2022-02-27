Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The International Academy for the Fight Against Terrorism

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.27.2022

    Video by Spc. Timothee Buangala 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    This year’s Flintlock 2022 is hosted by Côte d’Ivoire at the International Academy for the Fight Against Terrorism (AILCT) near Abidjan Feb. 15-28, 2022. Flintlock is an annual, African-led, combined military and law enforcement exercise that has strengthened key partner-nation forces throughout Africa, in partnership with international special operations forces, since 2005. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Timothee Buangala)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 18:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CI

    traning
    Special Forces
    Flintlock
    Côte d'Ivoire

