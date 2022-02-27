Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces simulated hotel raid

Côte d’Ivoire Special Forces Soldiers conduct a simulated raid during Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Feb. 27, 2022.This year, Flintlock is hosted by Côte d’Ivoire. The exercise is designed to strengthen the ability of key partner nations in the region to counter violent extremist organizations, collaborate across boarders and provide security for their people. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Timothee Buangala)
