477th Maintenance Armament Flight at Work

477th Maintenance Squadron Airmen performed regularly scheduled inspection on a M61A2 20mm Gatling gun, which is a part of the weaponry system on the F-22 Raptor. On the left is Staff Sgt. Paul Satala, armament technician. On the right is Tech. Sgt. Matias Castro, armament maintenance supervisor. Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Zepp, armament flight chief supervises the work. (U.S. Air Force video by Song Jordan)