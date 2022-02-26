Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    477th Maintenance Armament Flight at Work

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Video by Song Jordan 

    477th Fighter Group

    477th Maintenance Squadron Airmen performed regularly scheduled inspection on a M61A2 20mm Gatling gun, which is a part of the weaponry system on the F-22 Raptor. On the left is Staff Sgt. Paul Satala, armament technician. On the right is Tech. Sgt. Matias Castro, armament maintenance supervisor. Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Zepp, armament flight chief supervises the work. (U.S. Air Force video by Song Jordan)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832589
    VIRIN: 220226-F-TC552-001
    Filename: DOD_108833254
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    This work, 477th Maintenance Armament Flight at Work, by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

