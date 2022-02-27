Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs injured crew member from container ship near Hatteras, NC

    HATTERAS, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Hoist footage from an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, February 27, 2022, near Hatteras, North Carolina. The aircrew picked up an injured crew member from the container ship and transported her to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    SAR
    rescue
    hoist
    cargo ship
    helicopter
    offshore

