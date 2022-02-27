Hoist footage from an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, February 27, 2022, near Hatteras, North Carolina. The aircrew picked up an injured crew member from the container ship and transported her to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832584
|VIRIN:
|220227-G-G0105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108833232
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|HATTERAS, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard medevacs injured crew member from container ship near Hatteras, NC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
