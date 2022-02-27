Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAK Lakenheath U.S. F-35s land in Estonia

    ÄMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    02.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Three U.S. F-35s from Royal Air Force Lakenheath land at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb, 27, 2022. Members of the 48th FW from RAF Lakenheath, 52nd Fighter Wing from Spangdahlem Air Base, 388th Fighter Wing from Hill Air Force Base, and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing from Ramstein Air Base deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 13:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832569
    VIRIN: 220227-F-YM277-2940
    Filename: DOD_108833146
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE

    This work, RAK Lakenheath U.S. F-35s land in Estonia, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    multinational
    F-35
    Ämari Air Base
    enhanced Air Policing
    europeansupport2022

