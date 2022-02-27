Three U.S. F-35s from Royal Air Force Lakenheath land at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb, 27, 2022. Members of the 48th FW from RAF Lakenheath, 52nd Fighter Wing from Spangdahlem Air Base, 388th Fighter Wing from Hill Air Force Base, and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing from Ramstein Air Base deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 13:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832569
|VIRIN:
|220227-F-YM277-2940
|Filename:
|DOD_108833146
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
This work, RAK Lakenheath U.S. F-35s land in Estonia, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT