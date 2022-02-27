Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. F-35s take off from Ämari Air Base, Estonia

    ÄMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    02.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-35s from Hill Air Force Base, Utah take off from Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 27, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832564
    VIRIN: 220227-F-YM277-1007
    Filename: DOD_108832965
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-35s take off from Ämari Air Base, Estonia, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    multinational
    F-35
    Hill Air Force Base
    Ämari Air Base
    europeansupport2022

