U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to II MEF flew into Vaerness, Norway and were tested for COVID-19 prior to participating in Cold Response 22, Jan. 13, 2021. While in Norway, mitigation protocols will be enforced and any service member who becomes ill with COVID-19 related symptoms, will be screened by a medical authority and appropriate safety measures will be enacted. Exercise Cold Response 22 is a Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from eighteen additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 08:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832563
|VIRIN:
|220112-M-UG171-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108832950
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, II MEF personnel arrive in Norway, by SSgt Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT