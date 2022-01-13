II MEF personnel arrive in Norway

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to II MEF flew into Vaerness, Norway and were tested for COVID-19 prior to participating in Cold Response 22, Jan. 13, 2021. While in Norway, mitigation protocols will be enforced and any service member who becomes ill with COVID-19 related symptoms, will be screened by a medical authority and appropriate safety measures will be enacted. Exercise Cold Response 22 is a Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from eighteen additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)