AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 26, 2022) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro receives a brief on well operation and recovery initiatives from representatives of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command. Secretary Del Toro is in Hawaii to meet with families and see the progress that has been made in restoring and protecting the island’s safe drinking water. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|AIEA, HI, US
This work, SECNAV Tours Red Hill, by PO3 Jeremy Lemmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
