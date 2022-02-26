Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Tours Red Hill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 26, 2022) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro receives a brief on well operation and recovery initiatives from representatives of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command. Secretary Del Toro is in Hawaii to meet with families and see the progress that has been made in restoring and protecting the island’s safe drinking water. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832552
    VIRIN: 220226-N-LP387-1001
    Filename: DOD_108832806
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: AIEA, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Tours Red Hill, by PO3 Jeremy Lemmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT