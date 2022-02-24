Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Haiti Humanitarian Response

    HAITI

    02.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    After Haiti was hit by a 7.2 earthquake the U.S. Coast Guard was sent as the first line of response to provide humanitarian efforts in the affected areas of the country. During the humanitarian crisis in Haiti the Coast Guard was able to rescue more than 300 critical patients who needed a higher level of medical care, transported over 300 medical personnel to remote areas of the country and transported 12,000 pounds of medical supplies to assist the Haitian people during the initial response. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 17:24
    Location: HT

    Coast Guard
    Haiti
    Coastguardnewsroom

