Coast Guard Haiti Humanitarian Response

After Haiti was hit by a 7.2 earthquake the U.S. Coast Guard was sent as the first line of response to provide humanitarian efforts in the affected areas of the country. During the humanitarian crisis in Haiti the Coast Guard was able to rescue more than 300 critical patients who needed a higher level of medical care, transported over 300 medical personnel to remote areas of the country and transported 12,000 pounds of medical supplies to assist the Haitian people during the initial response. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)
