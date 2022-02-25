On this Episode of SHARP Points, Master Sgt. Matthew Spurlock goes over the prevention strategy. In addition to some graphics, there is a skit in this video that covers excessive flirting. The first time it plays is what excessive flirting and touching in the workplace looks like. The second iteration is how that conversation should have gone.
SHARP Points is a monthly, episodic series designed to educate viewers on the SHARP Program. It is also a very useful supplement to SHARP training.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 14:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|832550
|VIRIN:
|220225-A-MF443-159
|Filename:
|DOD_108832743
|Length:
|00:09:57
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 2, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT