SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832550" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Episode of SHARP Points, Master Sgt. Matthew Spurlock goes over the prevention strategy. In addition to some graphics, there is a skit in this video that covers excessive flirting. The first time it plays is what excessive flirting and touching in the workplace looks like. The second iteration is how that conversation should have gone.



SHARP Points is a monthly, episodic series designed to educate viewers on the SHARP Program. It is also a very useful supplement to SHARP training.