Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    02.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    On this Episode of SHARP Points, Master Sgt. Matthew Spurlock goes over the prevention strategy. In addition to some graphics, there is a skit in this video that covers excessive flirting. The first time it plays is what excessive flirting and touching in the workplace looks like. The second iteration is how that conversation should have gone.

    SHARP Points is a monthly, episodic series designed to educate viewers on the SHARP Program. It is also a very useful supplement to SHARP training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 14:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 832550
    VIRIN: 220225-A-MF443-159
    Filename: DOD_108832743
    Length: 00:09:57
    Location: QA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHARP Points - Season Two - Episode 2, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Prevention
    Sexual Harassment
    Sexual Assault
    SHARP
    Top Notch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT