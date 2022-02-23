Cobra Gold 22: ENCAP Site 3 (16:9)

Service members from the U.S. Marine Corps, the Singapore Armed Forces, and the Royal Thai Marine Corps build a classroom during Exercise Cobra Gold 2022 at the Wat Khlong Takian School, Chanthaburi, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 23, 2022. Cobra Gold 2022 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From February 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual theater security event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
