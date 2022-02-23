Cobra Gold 22: ENCAP Site 3 (4:5)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members from the U.S. Marine Corps, the Singapore Armed Forces, and the Royal Thai Marine Corps build a classroom during Exercise Cobra Gold 2022 at the Wat Khlong Takian School, Chanthaburi, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 23, 2022. Cobra Gold 2022 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From February 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual theater security event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)