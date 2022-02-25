Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Coakley Interview, D.C. Mobilization

    SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Kenneth Brown 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Brig. Gen Tim Coakley, New Jersey National Guard Director of the Joint Staff, explains that approximately 100 Soldiers of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 42nd Regional Support Group are preparing to respond to the District of Columbia National Guard’s request for assistance at designated traffic posts in Washington, D.C. The Soldiers will be supporting the District of Columbia National Guard and the U.S. Capitol Police with traffic control during demonstrations expected in the coming days. The mission is slated to begin no later than Saturday, Feb. 26, and continue through Monday, March 7, 2022. The DCNG will provide command and control. The NJARNG will not carry firearms and will not take part in law enforcement activities. (Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Video by Kenneth Shaner Brown)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 22:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832524
    VIRIN: 220225-O-PK324-829
    Filename: DOD_108831878
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: SEA GIRT, NJ, US 

    NJ National Guard

