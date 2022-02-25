General Coakley Interview, D.C. Mobilization

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832524" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen Tim Coakley, New Jersey National Guard Director of the Joint Staff, explains that approximately 100 Soldiers of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 42nd Regional Support Group are preparing to respond to the District of Columbia National Guard’s request for assistance at designated traffic posts in Washington, D.C. The Soldiers will be supporting the District of Columbia National Guard and the U.S. Capitol Police with traffic control during demonstrations expected in the coming days. The mission is slated to begin no later than Saturday, Feb. 26, and continue through Monday, March 7, 2022. The DCNG will provide command and control. The NJARNG will not carry firearms and will not take part in law enforcement activities. (Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Video by Kenneth Shaner Brown)