Brig. Gen Tim Coakley, New Jersey National Guard Director of the Joint Staff, explains that approximately 100 Soldiers of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 42nd Regional Support Group are preparing to respond to the District of Columbia National Guard’s request for assistance at designated traffic posts in Washington, D.C. The Soldiers will be supporting the District of Columbia National Guard and the U.S. Capitol Police with traffic control during demonstrations expected in the coming days. The mission is slated to begin no later than Saturday, Feb. 26, and continue through Monday, March 7, 2022. The DCNG will provide command and control. The NJARNG will not carry firearms and will not take part in law enforcement activities. (Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Video by Kenneth Shaner Brown)
|02.25.2022
|02.25.2022 22:06
|B-Roll
|832524
|220225-O-PK324-829
|DOD_108831878
|00:00:51
|SEA GIRT, NJ, US
|1
|1
This work, General Coakley Interview, D.C. Mobilization, by Kenneth Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
