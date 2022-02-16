Marines train during Advanced Machine Gun Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the Advanced Machine Gun Course conduct a live-fire exercise with M240G medium machine guns at Range 218 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2022. AMGC is a six-week course where machine gunners advance their warfighting and weaponry skills, as well as their land navigation and small unit leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Daniel Medina)