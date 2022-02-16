Marines train during Advanced Machine Gun Course

U.S. Marines with the Advanced Machine Gun Course conduct a live-fire exercise with M240G medium machine guns at Range 218 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2022. AMGC is a six-week course where machine gunners advance their warfighting and weaponry skills, as well as their land navigation and small unit leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Daniel Medina)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 16:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832510
|VIRIN:
|220216-M-M0242-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108831754
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
