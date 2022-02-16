Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines train during Advanced Machine Gun Course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with the Advanced Machine Gun Course conduct a live-fire exercise with M240G medium machine guns at Range 218 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2022. AMGC is a six-week course where machine gunners advance their warfighting and weaponry skills, as well as their land navigation and small unit leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Daniel Medina)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 16:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832510
    VIRIN: 220216-M-M0242-1001
    Filename: DOD_108831754
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Camp Pendleton
    Range
    SOI
    M240
    Machine Gunner
    Advanced Machine Gun Course

