Not all engineers have capes. In fact, we aren’t sure any of them do. But we do know they turn dreams into reality. See for yourself in this week’s edition of Dams Et Al.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 16:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832508
|VIRIN:
|220225-A-GL581-511
|Filename:
|DOD_108831751
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEA Episode 65 - Engineering Week, by Amber Tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT