    DEA Episode 65 - Engineering Week

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Amber Tilton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Not all engineers have capes. In fact, we aren’t sure any of them do. But we do know they turn dreams into reality. See for yourself in this week’s edition of Dams Et Al.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 16:34
    Location: US

    USACE
    engineer
    STEM
    engineering week

