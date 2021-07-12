Space Force, United Launch Alliance support launch of STP-3 mission

The U.S. Space Force and United Launch Alliance came together Dec. 7, 2021, to launch the Space Test Program-3 mission, with two satellites, into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The launch transported the Department of Defense's Space Test Program Satellite-6 and the Long Duration Propulsive Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle Secondary Payload Adapter-1 into space. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)
