Space Force, United Launch Alliance support launch of STP-3 mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832501" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Space Force and United Launch Alliance came together Dec. 7, 2021, to launch the Space Test Program-3 mission, with two satellites, into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The launch transported the Department of Defense's Space Test Program Satellite-6 and the Long Duration Propulsive Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle Secondary Payload Adapter-1 into space. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)