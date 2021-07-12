Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Force, United Launch Alliance support launch of STP-3 mission

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    The U.S. Space Force and United Launch Alliance came together Dec. 7, 2021, to launch the Space Test Program-3 mission, with two satellites, into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The launch transported the Department of Defense's Space Test Program Satellite-6 and the Long Duration Propulsive Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle Secondary Payload Adapter-1 into space. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 17:05
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US

    Atlas V
    Florida
    Cape Canaveral
    United Launch Alliance
    Space Test Program
    Space Force

