The 276th Military Police Company, District of Columbia Army National Guard, returns from a 10 month deployment to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba on Feb. 24, 2022 at the D.C. Armory. The corrections specialists attached to the 276th Military Police Company aided active duty operations as part of their rotation and commitment to serving the federal mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832498
|VIRIN:
|220224-Z-EZ981-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108831560
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 276th Military Police Company returns from 10-month deployment, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT