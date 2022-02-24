276th Military Police Company returns from 10-month deployment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832498" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 276th Military Police Company, District of Columbia Army National Guard, returns from a 10 month deployment to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba on Feb. 24, 2022 at the D.C. Armory. The corrections specialists attached to the 276th Military Police Company aided active duty operations as part of their rotation and commitment to serving the federal mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)