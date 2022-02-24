Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    276th Military Police Company returns from 10-month deployment

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    The 276th Military Police Company, District of Columbia Army National Guard, returns from a 10 month deployment to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba on Feb. 24, 2022 at the D.C. Armory. The corrections specialists attached to the 276th Military Police Company aided active duty operations as part of their rotation and commitment to serving the federal mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 15:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832498
    VIRIN: 220224-Z-EZ981-2001
    Filename: DOD_108831560
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: DC, US

    redeployment
    Military Police
    D.C. Armory
    DCNG
    Capital Guardians

