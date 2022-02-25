United in Service

The U.S. Coast Guard is comprised of members who are united by a purpose: to protect, defend and save. This purpose connects the Coast Guard's missions and unites the service with partners around the world. This video was produced for the 2022 State of the Coast Guard Address in Clearwater, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832493
|VIRIN:
|210225-G-AS553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108831511
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT