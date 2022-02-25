United in Service

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832493" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Coast Guard is comprised of members who are united by a purpose: to protect, defend and save. This purpose connects the Coast Guard's missions and unites the service with partners around the world. This video was produced for the 2022 State of the Coast Guard Address in Clearwater, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)