United in Service

    02.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The U.S. Coast Guard is comprised of members who are united by a purpose: to protect, defend and save. This purpose connects the Coast Guard's missions and unites the service with partners around the world. This video was produced for the 2022 State of the Coast Guard Address in Clearwater, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832493
    VIRIN: 210225-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_108831511
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    U.S. Coast Guard

