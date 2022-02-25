Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    eNavFit Tutorial Series Module Seven: Digital and Alternative Signatures

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Personnel Command

    The eNavFit interface is the U.S. Navy’s newest bridging technology in the Talent Management initiative for completion of personnel performance evaluations. This module provides guidance on the application of digital and alternative signatures to performance appraisals.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 14:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 832482
    VIRIN: 220225-N-TN558-1008
    PIN: 8
    Filename: DOD_108831288
    Length: 00:07:47
    Location: US

    eNavFit
    navy fitness reports
    navy eval
    navfit98a
    navfit98 replacement

