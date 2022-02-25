eNavFit Tutorial Series Module Five: Online Summary Group Creation

The eNavFit interface is the U.S. Navy’s newest bridging technology in the Talent Management initiative for completion of personnel performance evaluations. This module covers the process workflow used by a Reporting Senior or their Trusted Agent to provide summary group inputs that will promulgate to all reports within the summary group.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 14:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|832480
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-TN558-1006
|PIN:
|6
|Filename:
|DOD_108831284
|Length:
|00:05:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
