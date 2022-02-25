Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Strike 2022

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducts a brigade level training exercise from February 15 to 25, 2022 at Fort Bragg, NC. This exercise is a test of every echelon of the Brigade and simultaneously prepares our paratroopers for combat or any other missions that this brigade may be called to do.

    U.S. Army Video by SSG Andrew Mallett
    Content Collection: SSG Andrew Mallett, SGT Emely Opio, SGT Jake Moir and PFC Lilliana Fraser.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832468
    VIRIN: 220225-A-HL439-154
    Filename: DOD_108831145
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    82nd Airborne Division
    Falcon Brigade
    2nd Brigade
    U.S. Army
