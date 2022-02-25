2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducts a brigade level training exercise from February 15 to 25, 2022 at Fort Bragg, NC. This exercise is a test of every echelon of the Brigade and simultaneously prepares our paratroopers for combat or any other missions that this brigade may be called to do.
U.S. Army Video by SSG Andrew Mallett
Content Collection: SSG Andrew Mallett, SGT Emely Opio, SGT Jake Moir and PFC Lilliana Fraser.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 12:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832468
|VIRIN:
|220225-A-HL439-154
|Filename:
|DOD_108831145
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
This work, Falcon Strike 2022, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
