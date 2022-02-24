Soldiers and Airmen conduct deployment activities at Aviano Air Base, Italy, in support of European Command requirements Feb. 23, 2022. Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade departed Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, and arrived at Aviano, where they boarded C130Js and departed for Latvia to assure our Allies and partners and deter aggression. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Meleesa Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 12:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832467
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-TT443-0338
|Filename:
|DOD_108831144
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade deploys to Latvia, by SGT Meleesa E Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS
