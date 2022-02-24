Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne Brigade deploys to Latvia

    ITALY

    02.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Meleesa E Gutierrez 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Soldiers and Airmen conduct deployment activities at Aviano Air Base, Italy, in support of European Command requirements Feb. 23, 2022. Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade departed Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, and arrived at Aviano, where they boarded C130Js and departed for Latvia to assure our Allies and partners and deter aggression. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Meleesa Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 12:49
    Location: IT

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade deploys to Latvia, by SGT Meleesa E Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

