    Medal of Honor - Matthew Leonard

    VIETNAM

    02.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Leonard earned the Medal of Honor on Feb. 28, 1967, for his heroic acts during the Vietnam War, making him the first Black American 1st Infantry Division soldier to be awarded the medal. The 1st ID remembers and celebrates the achievements and life of Sgt. 1st Class Leonard.

    Video by Army Spc. Alvin Conley

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 12:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832464
    VIRIN: 220225-D-AR128-689
    Filename: DOD_108831121
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: VN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor - Matthew Leonard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal of Honor
    Vietnam War
    history

