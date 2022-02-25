Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Leonard earned the Medal of Honor on Feb. 28, 1967, for his heroic acts during the Vietnam War, making him the first Black American 1st Infantry Division soldier to be awarded the medal. The 1st ID remembers and celebrates the achievements and life of Sgt. 1st Class Leonard.
Video by Army Spc. Alvin Conley
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 12:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832464
|VIRIN:
|220225-D-AR128-689
|Filename:
|DOD_108831121
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|VN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Medal of Honor - Matthew Leonard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT