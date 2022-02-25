Medal of Honor - Matthew Leonard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Leonard earned the Medal of Honor on Feb. 28, 1967, for his heroic acts during the Vietnam War, making him the first Black American 1st Infantry Division soldier to be awarded the medal. The 1st ID remembers and celebrates the achievements and life of Sgt. 1st Class Leonard.



Video by Army Spc. Alvin Conley