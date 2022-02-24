US Army task force arrives in the Baltics

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832441" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A US Army infantry battalion task force has arrived in the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to reinforce NATO’s presence in the eastern part of the Alliance.



Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade left their home base in Vicenza, Italy, and arrived in Latvia shortly after midnight on 24 February, disembarking from transport aircraft at Rīga International Airport. Once settled in, they will train alongside their NATO Allies to maintain readiness to respond to all contingencies. In total, approximately 800 troops from the 173rd Airborne Brigade will be stationed in the Baltics.



Their arrival is part of a broader surge of US troops into Europe in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) WIDE SHOT – US AIR FORCE C-130 HERCULES PLANE ON TARMAC ARRIVING IN RIGA, LATVIA

(00:05) CLOSE SHOT – AIRCRAFT ON TARMAC

(00:10) VARIOUS SHOTS – PARATROOPERS FROM THE 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE DISEMBARK FROM AIRCRAFT

(00:31) MEDIUM SHOT – US MILITARY PERSONNEL TALKING TO LATVIAN ARMY PERSONNEL

(00:38) VARIOUS SHOTS – PARATROOPERS FROM THE 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE STAND IN FORMATION AT RIGA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, LATVIA