Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army task force arrives in the Baltics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATVIA

    02.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    A US Army infantry battalion task force has arrived in the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to reinforce NATO’s presence in the eastern part of the Alliance.

    Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade left their home base in Vicenza, Italy, and arrived in Latvia shortly after midnight on 24 February, disembarking from transport aircraft at Rīga International Airport. Once settled in, they will train alongside their NATO Allies to maintain readiness to respond to all contingencies. In total, approximately 800 troops from the 173rd Airborne Brigade will be stationed in the Baltics.

    Their arrival is part of a broader surge of US troops into Europe in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

    ---SHOTLIST—
    (00:00) WIDE SHOT – US AIR FORCE C-130 HERCULES PLANE ON TARMAC ARRIVING IN RIGA, LATVIA
    (00:05) CLOSE SHOT – AIRCRAFT ON TARMAC
    (00:10) VARIOUS SHOTS – PARATROOPERS FROM THE 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE DISEMBARK FROM AIRCRAFT
    (00:31) MEDIUM SHOT – US MILITARY PERSONNEL TALKING TO LATVIAN ARMY PERSONNEL
    (00:38) VARIOUS SHOTS – PARATROOPERS FROM THE 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE STAND IN FORMATION AT RIGA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, LATVIA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832441
    VIRIN: 220224-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108830812
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Transatlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT