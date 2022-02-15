Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Quantico Gaming Center Grand Opening Interviews B-roll

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Slavin 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines and civilians attend the opening ceremony of the new United Service Organizations (USO) building on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 15, 2022. The opening of this USO building marks the second location established on MCB Quantico. The first USO building to open on a Marine Corps base in the continental United States was at Camp Pendleton, California, in March 2019. The USO opened its second Marine Corps base location a year later on the west side of MCB Quantico. This new USO location has state of the art gaming equipment, affording Marines another way to relax with their peers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Slavin and Pfc. Sean LeClaire)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 11:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 832440
    VIRIN: 220215-M-QI704-1002
    Filename: DOD_108830808
    Length: 00:08:41
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    This work, USO Quantico Gaming Center Grand Opening Interviews B-roll, by LCpl Michael Slavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USO
    Recreation
    Quantico
    United Service Organization
    Gaming
