    US Army Apache helicopters arrive in Latvia

    LATVIA

    02.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    About 20 US Army AH-64 Apache helicopters, part of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, flew from Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, where they are forward-deployed, on 24 February. While in Latvia, they will participate in Saber Strike 2022, a US-led exercise held in the Baltic states.

    The Apaches join approximately 300 soldiers from the US Army 173rd Airborne Brigade who had arrived at Rīga International Airport earlier that day. Major Scott Kuhn, a spokesman for US Army Europe and Africa, said “The deployment of these forces is evidence of our strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and partners.”

    12 additional Apaches will be sent from Greece to Poland.

    Footage includes shots of Apache helicopters arriving at Lielvārde Air Base in Latvia.

    ---SHOTLIST—
    (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY AH-64 APACHE HELICOPTERS ON THE GROUND AT LIELVĀRDE AIR BASE IN LATVIA.
    (00:16) WIDE SHOT – US ARMY PERSONNEL WALKING NEAR AH-64 APACHE HELICOPTERS ON THE GROUND AT LIELVĀRDE AIR BASE IN LATVIA.
    (00:32) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY AH-64 APACHE HELICOPTERS FLYING AND LANDING AT LIELVĀRDE AIR BASE IN LATVIA.
    (01:30) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY PERSONNEL CHECKING AH-64 APACHE HELICOPTERS ON THE GROUND AT LIELVĀRDE AIR BASE IN LATVIA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832439
    VIRIN: 220224-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108830807
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: LV

