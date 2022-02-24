US Army Apache helicopters arrive in Latvia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



About 20 US Army AH-64 Apache helicopters, part of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, flew from Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, where they are forward-deployed, on 24 February. While in Latvia, they will participate in Saber Strike 2022, a US-led exercise held in the Baltic states.



The Apaches join approximately 300 soldiers from the US Army 173rd Airborne Brigade who had arrived at Rīga International Airport earlier that day. Major Scott Kuhn, a spokesman for US Army Europe and Africa, said “The deployment of these forces is evidence of our strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and partners.”



12 additional Apaches will be sent from Greece to Poland.



Footage includes shots of Apache helicopters arriving at Lielvārde Air Base in Latvia.



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY AH-64 APACHE HELICOPTERS ON THE GROUND AT LIELVĀRDE AIR BASE IN LATVIA.

(00:16) WIDE SHOT – US ARMY PERSONNEL WALKING NEAR AH-64 APACHE HELICOPTERS ON THE GROUND AT LIELVĀRDE AIR BASE IN LATVIA.

(00:32) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY AH-64 APACHE HELICOPTERS FLYING AND LANDING AT LIELVĀRDE AIR BASE IN LATVIA.

(01:30) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY PERSONNEL CHECKING AH-64 APACHE HELICOPTERS ON THE GROUND AT LIELVĀRDE AIR BASE IN LATVIA.