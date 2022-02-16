493rd Fighter Squadron Continues Collective Air Defense In Lask Poland

F-15C and D Eagles conduct local area familiarization flights in support of NATOs Enhanced Air Policing out of Łask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 16, 2022. Air Defense integration and training demonstrates NATO’s capabilities, readiness and resolve to protect Allied populations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 09:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832431
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-TL453-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108830687
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|LASK, PL
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
