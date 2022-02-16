Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    493rd Fighter Squadron Continues Collective Air Defense In Lask Poland

    LASK, POLAND

    02.16.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-15C and D Eagles conduct local area familiarization flights in support of NATOs Enhanced Air Policing out of Łask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 16, 2022. Air Defense integration and training demonstrates NATO’s capabilities, readiness and resolve to protect Allied populations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 09:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832431
    VIRIN: 220216-F-TL453-0001
    Filename: DOD_108830687
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: LASK, PL 

    This work, 493rd Fighter Squadron Continues Collective Air Defense In Lask Poland, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Poland
    F-15C
    EAP
    europeansupport2022
    493rd FW

