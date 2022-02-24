Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is ALFS? pt. 2

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Tianna Field 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    The African Land Forces Summit was created to help strengthen relationships with partnered nations and give African leaders time and space to develop African solutions to African problems. ALFS 22 is scheduled to occur in Fort Benning, Georgia next month.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    African Land Forces Summit
    Building Partnerships
    Stronger Together
    ALFS

