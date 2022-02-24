The African Land Forces Summit was created to help strengthen relationships with partnered nations and give African leaders time and space to develop African solutions to African problems. ALFS 22 is scheduled to occur in Fort Benning, Georgia next month.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 09:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|832426
|VIRIN:
|220224-Z-RK177-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108830661
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, What is ALFS? pt. 2, by SGT Tianna Field, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT