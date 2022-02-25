Around AFCENT: Feb 15, 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Across the U.S. Central Command area or responsibility, U.S. along with coalition and regional partners conducted a large scale integrated air and missile defense exercise. Scenarios aligned closely with the current threat environment and provided realistic training for multiple units to hone their defensive capabilities through multi-domain simulations and integrated live flying In the gulf of Oman, the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron supported a U.S. Navy Air Operations in Maritime Surface Warfare exercise. A U.S. Air Force KC-10 refueled Air Force F-16s Fighting Falcons and Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets. The exercise validates joint force capabilities within the USCENTCOM theater. And at Al Udeid Air Base, 379th Airmen along with coalition partners from the Royal Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force worked together during the four day Grand Shield 22-3 training event. Grand shield is the installation’s ongoing training series that enables the wing to observe, evaluate, and maintain its active readiness posture.