    Around AFCENT: Feb 15, 2022

    QATAR

    02.25.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Across the U.S. Central Command area or responsibility, U.S. along with coalition and regional partners conducted a large scale integrated air and missile defense exercise. Scenarios aligned closely with the current threat environment and provided realistic training for multiple units to hone their defensive capabilities through multi-domain simulations and integrated live flying In the gulf of Oman, the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron supported a U.S. Navy Air Operations in Maritime Surface Warfare exercise. A U.S. Air Force KC-10 refueled Air Force F-16s Fighting Falcons and Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets. The exercise validates joint force capabilities within the USCENTCOM theater. And at Al Udeid Air Base, 379th Airmen along with coalition partners from the Royal Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force worked together during the four day Grand Shield 22-3 training event. Grand shield is the installation’s ongoing training series that enables the wing to observe, evaluate, and maintain its active readiness posture.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 10:41
    Category: Series
    VIRIN: 220225-F-UH796-163
    Location: QA

    This work, Around AFCENT: Feb 15, 2022, by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    Air forces central

