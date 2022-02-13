Airmen from the 39th Air Base Wing answer love-themed questions for Valentine's Day at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, February 13, 2022. The question of "what is love?" was asked to all Airmen and depending on the Airman's personal situation the questions of "how do you fall in love?" or "when did you know you were in love?" were asked. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 04:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832406
|VIRIN:
|220213-F-YT646-6171
|Filename:
|DOD_108830300
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Learnin' Love at Incirlik Main Video, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
