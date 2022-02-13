Learnin' Love at Incirlik Teaser

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832401" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 39th Air Base Wing answer love-themed questions for Valentine's Day at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, February 13, 2022. The question of "what is love?" was asked to all Airmen and depending on the Airman's personal situation the questions of "how do you fall in love?" or "when did you know you were in love?" were asked. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)