    8th Maintenance Group Instructors Train Next Generation of Air Force Maintainers

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Maintenance Group instructor, SSgt Patrick Williamson, describes how he and other instructors teach Airmen to overcome the challenges and technical issues of successfully launching an F-16 Fighting Falcon, Feb. 25, 2022, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 03:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832397
    VIRIN: 220225-F-PS661-5001
    Filename: DOD_108830287
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    U.S. Air Force
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces

