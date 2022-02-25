8th Maintenance Group Instructors Train Next Generation of Air Force Maintainers

8th Maintenance Group instructor, SSgt Patrick Williamson, describes how he and other instructors teach Airmen to overcome the challenges and technical issues of successfully launching an F-16 Fighting Falcon, Feb. 25, 2022, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 03:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832397
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-PS661-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108830287
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT