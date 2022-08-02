Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Hayter takes care of 39thSFS Airmen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    02.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sgt. Danny Hayter, 39th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, speaks about getting the mission done and taking care of Airmen during an interview with American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2022. Even though the job can be difficult at times, Hayter assured his Airmen that they can rely on his guidance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 01:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 832391
    VIRIN: 220208-F-DJ826-345
    Filename: DOD_108830222
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: 1, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Hayter takes care of 39thSFS Airmen, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Chief
    incirlik
    Chat
    Hayter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT