Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey - Will to Fight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2022) Cmdr. Jermaine Brooms, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), talks about Dewey’s Sailors and their mission while conducting routine underway operations. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 01:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832390
    VIRIN: 220221-N-TR141-1001
    Filename: DOD_108830215
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South China Sea
    7th Fleet
    presence
    partnerships
    Philippine Sea
    East China Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT