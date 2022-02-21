USS Dewey - Will to Fight

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2022) Cmdr. Jermaine Brooms, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), talks about Dewey’s Sailors and their mission while conducting routine underway operations. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 01:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832390
|VIRIN:
|220221-N-TR141-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108830215
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT