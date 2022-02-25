DoD News in 2: February 25, 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this DoD News in 2: U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 and U.S. Airmen from the 96 Bomb Squadron conducted aerial demonstrations of the F-35b Lightning II aircraft and the B-52 Stratofortress Bomber for Singapore Airshow 2022. In Okinawa, more than 7,500 Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group teamed up to conduct Exercise Jungle Warfare 2022. And in San Diego, the Nimitz Class Aircraft Carrier USS Carl Vinson returned to homeport marking the end of their deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th fleet areas of operation.