Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD News in 2: February 25, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this DoD News in 2: U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 and U.S. Airmen from the 96 Bomb Squadron conducted aerial demonstrations of the F-35b Lightning II aircraft and the B-52 Stratofortress Bomber for Singapore Airshow 2022. In Okinawa, more than 7,500 Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group teamed up to conduct Exercise Jungle Warfare 2022. And in San Diego, the Nimitz Class Aircraft Carrier USS Carl Vinson returned to homeport marking the end of their deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th fleet areas of operation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 23:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 832387
    VIRIN: 220225-N-MD802-356
    Filename: DOD_108830058
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD News in 2: February 25, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Okinawa
    Singapore
    Vinson
    JWX22
    SingaporeAirshow2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT