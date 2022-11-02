Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A U.S. Army Leader's Resiliency Story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul Horst, a Basic Leader Course Instructor at the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, shares a time that his resilience was challenged. He additionally shares how he overcame the challenge and how important it is for Soldiers to have a peer in their corner in times of personal crisis.

    The U.S. Army has collectively stepped up it's support for good mental health and the pursuit of it. Seeking guidance to improve your mental health and having friends to assist you along the way is harped on in this video and is encouraged throughout our ranks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 19:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 832376
    VIRIN: 220211-A-JN543-403
    Filename: DOD_108829923
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A U.S. Army Leader's Resiliency Story, by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Resiliency
    Battle Buddy
    Ready and Resilient
    Be There
    Train To Lead
    Resilient Leader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT