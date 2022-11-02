A U.S. Army Leader's Resiliency Story

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul Horst, a Basic Leader Course Instructor at the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, shares a time that his resilience was challenged. He additionally shares how he overcame the challenge and how important it is for Soldiers to have a peer in their corner in times of personal crisis.



The U.S. Army has collectively stepped up it's support for good mental health and the pursuit of it. Seeking guidance to improve your mental health and having friends to assist you along the way is harped on in this video and is encouraged throughout our ranks.