U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul Horst, a Basic Leader Course Instructor at the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, shares a time that his resilience was challenged. He additionally shares how he overcame the challenge and how important it is for Soldiers to have a peer in their corner in times of personal crisis.
The U.S. Army has collectively stepped up it's support for good mental health and the pursuit of it. Seeking guidance to improve your mental health and having friends to assist you along the way is harped on in this video and is encouraged throughout our ranks.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 19:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|832376
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-JN543-403
|Filename:
|DOD_108829923
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, A U.S. Army Leader's Resiliency Story, by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
